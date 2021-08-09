Forecast Discussion (08/09/21) AM: A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tuesday as the heat and humidity sticks with us

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 9TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 9TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:07 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:17 PM

As Monday comes to a close the heat and humidity is still hanging on. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 60s. We will start to clear out overnight and also remain dry. During the early hours of Tuesday, some patchy fog is possible, especially in valley locations. For Tuesday, unsettled weather returns with a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon to early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal (1 out of 5) for the chance to see an isolated strong to severe storm with main threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Also for Tuesday, a heat advisory is in place from 12:00pm until 7:00pm for the chance to see heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A heat index value is what it feels like with the humidity and temperature combined. Make sure you have a way to cool off, stay hydrated, and limit time outdoors. Tuesday night, we start to dry out but hang onto some patchy cloud cover. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 80s to near 90 while overnight lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The unsettled weather pattern holds for not only Wednesday but into the weekend. There is a chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. We also see temperatures rise into the low 90s both days with humid conditions. A cold front moves through on Friday bringing with it the chance for showers and storms once again. Behind the front is a cooler airmass which allows temperatures to become more seasonable over the weekend. Humidity also sees a decline after the passage of the cold front with humidity values sitting at a more comfortable level. An area of high pressure moves into the region on Sunday and Monday which lets some sunshine back into the forecast with temperatures sitting into the upper 70s to low 80s both days.

Have a great night!

MONDAY NIGHT: CLEARING OUT, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 68

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE AM SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

