Forecast Discussion (08/14/21) AM: A sunny and seasonable weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 14TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 14TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:10 PM

Today starts on a cloudy and dreary note with a cold front moving through the region. Showers are developing along the cold front to our west and will move through the Twin Tiers this morning. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Behind the cold front is a cooler and drier air mass. This will allow for a break from the humidity and heat that we were dealing with this week. An area of high pressure also moves into our region which allows for a dry and sunny afternoon as it starts to dry and clear us out. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s which is a nice break from the 90s we have been seeing. Overnight, we stay mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Tomorrow, sunshine returns with comfortable conditions heat and humidity wise. Highs for the day reach the upper 70s.

Sunshine continues for the start of the work week as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. On Monday, highs return to the 80s and the humidity starts to return as well. In the evening hours on Monday, a spotty shower is possible as our flow becomes southerly. A flow out of the south continues for Tuesday and Wednesday which ushers in moisture and a warm humid air mass. This allows for more humid conditions both days, temperatures in the low 80s, and the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms. We are also watching the tropics. Tropical depression Fred currently lurks off the Cuba coastline but will strengthen as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico. After Fred makes landfall on the Gulf Coast, the remnants of Fred will possibly bring moisture to us here in the Twin Tiers for Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, AM SHOWERS/T-STORMS

HIGH:79 LOW:52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW:55

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

