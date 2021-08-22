Forecast Discussion (08/22/21) AM: All eyes are on Henri today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 22ND: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 22ND: 56°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Good morning! Today starts off foggy and dreary. Dense fog has encompassed some counties here in the Twin Tiers, especially Tioga (PA) county where a special weather statement has been issued until 10:00 AM due to the dense fog. Make sure you drive slow and give yourself enough time to break. We are also holding onto the cloud cover this morning. Cloudy conditions will stick with us as we progress throughout the day. The cloud cover we are seeing today is associated with Henri and we will also start to see showers move in from the east that are wrap around moisture with the outer bands of the tropical system. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and linger into the early overnight hours. Highs today will sit into the low 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. Monday sees a continuation of cloud cover as Henri continues to move inland slowly. Showers and storms are possible once again for Monday. As Henri moves out later in the day on Monday, an area of high pressure moves in which clears and dries us out. Temperatures on Monday will reach the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday sees sunshine returning! As that area of high pressure takes control of our weather pattern we not only stay dry but also clear out for Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the sunshine! Highs start to soar into the upper 80s on Tuesday and sit near 90 on Wednesday. A cold front moves through Thursday which brings unsettled weather to the Twin Tiers. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are again possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. After the cold front passes, temperatures will drop from the upper 80s on Thursday to the upper 70s to low 80s for Friday and Saturday. Moisture lingers into Friday and Saturday which keeps shower and storm chances in the forecast.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW:68

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH:79 LOW:63

