Forecast Discussion (08/28/21) AM: An unsettled weekend for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 28th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 28th: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Today starts foggy and gray. Cloud cover continues to linger over the Twin Tiers and this will be the case throughout the day. Cloud cover holds this afternoon and showers and storms are possible as a warm front slowly creeps through the Twin Tiers. This warm front will stall at times as it moves through. Temperatures today will rise into the low 80s and make sure you have that umbrella handy not only this afternoon but also tonight. Overnight, showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder linger into the overnight hours. During the late overnight hours, we start to dry out and just deal with cloud cover. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s. Sunday is welcomed with cloud cover but most start off the day dry. The slow moving warm front continues to inch out of our region by the end of Sunday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening while that warm front moves out of the region. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 80s.

Unsettled weather continues into Monday as a cold front moves through the Twin Tiers. As a result, more showers and storms develop during the afternoon to early evening. Behind the cold front is a cooler drier air mass. This allows for us to get a break from the heat and humidity. Temperatures on Monday will reach the low to mid 80s. Tuesday is a potentially dry day with just a slight chance for a shower but we are holding onto some cloud cover. It is not all gloomy news as some filtered sunshine is possible. Highs for the day sit near 80 which is normal for this time of the year. Wednesday and Thursday, we are tracking the remnants of Ida. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the exact timing but we will continue to keep you updated. Right now, Wednesday looks to be the unsettled day with mostly sunny conditions on Thursday. Due to uncertainty, this could change as time goes on. Temperatures both days sit into the mid 70s. Friday is a dry day as high pressure moves into the region. We get some sunshine back in the forecast with highs for the day still sitting into the mid 70s.

Have a fabulous day!

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

