Forecast Discussion (09/06/21) AM: Isolated showers are possible today with sunshine returning tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH: 53°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:33 PM

Today has started off foggy with some locations experiencing poor visibility. As the morning continues, the fog will start to lift and dissipate. A cold front will move into the region by late morning and stick around through early afternoon. Isolated showers are possible as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. This will not be a washout event. You just need to watch the weather for any outdoor plans this afternoon. By late afternoon, most will start to dry out and get some sunshine. Highs today will rise into the low to mid 70s. It will also be a bit breezy. Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 50s with mostly clear conditions and some patchy fog is possible. Tuesday is dry thanks to an area of high pressure moving into the region. Some patchy cloud cover will linger through the morning but by Tuesday afternoon, most will enjoy mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Wednesday sees a return of unsettled weather as a cold front moves into the area. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 70s. Thursday there is a chance for showers and temperatures for the day will rise into the low to mid 70s. A slight chance for a shower is possible on Friday but most will enjoy dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions hold into Saturday as an area of high pressure moves into the region. Unsettled weather returns for Sunday with another chance for showers. Temperatures into the weekend will sit into the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

