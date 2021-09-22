Forecast Discussion (09/22/21) AM: Scattered showers today with some thunderstorms possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22ND: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22ND: 47°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:05 PM

Scattered showers continue to move into the Twin Tiers this morning as plenty of moisture surges northward from the South. We will deal with scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. This is all moisture ahead of a slow moving cold front that moves through on Thursday. Today, temperatures make their way into the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we continue to see showers move into the region with more widespread rain moving in during the late overnight hours. There is also the potential for some thunderstorms tonight as well. Lows tonight sit into the low 60s. For Thursday, we are dealing with that slow moving cold front that will move in from the West. Widespread rain will move in early Thursday morning and stick around through the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible at times and the cold front will be slow moving, so there is a threat for flash flooding. A widespread swath of 1-3 inches of rain is likely as this cold front moves through. Late Thursday afternoon and into the evening we start to dry out and clear out as an area of high pressure builds into the region behind the cold front. Temperatures on Thursday sit into the low 70s.

Friday sees sunshine returning! An area of high pressure builds into the region which allows for us to enjoy some sunshine! We stay dry and mostly clear. Highs also sit comfortable on Friday in the upper 60s. Saturday starts off dry but cloud cover will increase as we head throughout the day. This is ahead of a weak cold front that will move through Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday. As a result, showers are possible Saturday night. Temperatures rise into the low 70s on Saturday. A few showers may linger into the morning of Sunday but most will stay dry. Cloud cover decreases on Sunday as an area of high pressure moves into the region. We stay dry into Monday as well with partly sunny conditions. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday sit near 70. Unsettled weather returns for Tuesday as an area of low pressure and its associated fronts move into the Northeast. Shower chances increase as a result. Highs on Tuesday sit into the low 70s.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. BREEZY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUD COVER. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MOSTLY DRY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

