Forecast Discussion (09/28/21) AM: Showers and storms this morning are followed by drier and clearer conditions

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 45°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:55 PM

Showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to move through the Twin Tiers this morning. This is due to a cold front advancing through the region. After this cold front exits the Twin Tiers, we start to dry out and get some breaks in the cloud cover. Some cloud cover does linger into this evening but we should stay mostly dry. Highs today reach into the mid 60s. Overnight, more of the cloud cover breaks apart as an area of high pressure works it way into the Northeast and temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Due to the circulation around the area of high pressure (clockwise circulation), we will be dealing with a northerly wind component which will allow for some lake effect cloud cover and spotty lake effect showers to move in for Wednesday. This cloud cover will be limited and so will the showers. A majority of us will enjoy some sunshine! Temperatures on Wednesday sit into the upper 60s.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a boundary moves through bringing with it an increase in cloud cover and the chance for isolated showers. Throughout the day on Thursday, our wind direction remains northerly and we continue to hang onto some cloud cover and the chance to see some spotty to isolated lake effect showers. Highs on Thursday reach the low 60s. Heading into Friday, we see mostly sunny conditions with just some lingering cloud cover and temperatures sitting into the mid 60s. Cloud cover increases more as we head into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and partly cloudy conditions on Sunday. On both days, we should stay mostly dry. Temperatures over the weekend sit into the upper 60s. Shower chances return for Monday as an upper-level feature moves in from the West. Highs on Monday sit once again into the upper 60s.

Have an awesome day!

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STRAY THUNDERSTORM AM. GRADUAL CLEARING PM

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MOSTLY DRY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

