Forecast Discussion (09/30/21) AM: Spotty to isolated showers today with partly to mostly cloudy conditions

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 45°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:51 PM

Lake-effect cloud cover continues to surge in from the Northwest today and some lake-effect showers are possible this morning and afternoon. This northwest flow is due to an area of high pressure out to our west. The circulation around an area of high pressure is clockwise, so this is why we are getting this northwest wind into our area. Winds from the northwest are ushering in this cooler air mass over the Great Lakes which are still warm. As a result, we are getting the development of lake-effect showers and cloud cover today. Cloud cover sticks with us today but we should start to dry out by dinner time. Highs today reach the low 60s. Overnight, that area of high pressure builds into the region which allows for us to dry out and get the cloud cover to break apart a bit. It will be a cooler night with temperatures sitting into the low 40s. For Friday, we get some sunshine back into the forecast. Some patchy cloud cover lingers but we will still be able to enjoy some sunshine while also staying dry. Temperatures start to increase on Friday with highs returning to the mid 60s.

Our wind direction changes to southwest on Saturday which allows for warmer air to move into the region. This is due to that area of high pressure exiting the region. As that area of high pressure exits the region, some cloud cover will increase on Saturday. Highs on Saturday reach the low 70s. A warm front moves in from the Southwest on Sunday bringing with it an increase in shower chances and helps keep our temperatures into the low 70s. Next week starts on a dreary note with a cold front moving through on Monday. Before that cold front moves through, temperatures could rise again into the low 70s for our highs. Shower chances hold for Monday as that cold front moves through. This cold front is slow moving, so showers look to linger into Tuesday. We sit near average temperature wise on Tuesday with highs into the upper 60s. Drier weather looks to return for Wednesday as another area of high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures on Wednesday reach the mid to upper 60s.

Have an awesome day!

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

