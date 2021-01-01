Forecast Discussion 1/1/21: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through late Friday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1st: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1st: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

* Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers until 1 AM Saturday*

Area of low pressure moving into the region Friday. Wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain arriving by the late afternoon, turning to freezing rain for the evening. Seeing steady freezing rain turning to showers for the late evening and early overnight. Average ice accumulation of 0.10-0.20, so hazardous travel and slick conditions likely on untreated surfaces. Warm front lifts through the region overnight, allowing for freezing rain showers to turn over to a cold rain after midnight. Brief downpours possible through late. Temperatures warming into the mid to upper 30s by early morning hours Saturday.

Chance for showers then lingers Saturday before high pressure dries us out for late day. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and breezy. Winds out of the northwest for the afternoon 5-15 mph. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Another disturbance moves through on Sunday bringing the chance showers. Expecting mainly a wet snow for this evening, but a little sleet and freezing rain may also mix in. Potential for a quick coating of snow through late day, average amounts of 1-3″, isolated higher amounts possible into higher elevations. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Lingering light showers/flurries possible into Monday morning, then drying out. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Stray flurry around into midweek. Highs mainly into the 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. SNOW/SLEET/FREEZING RAIN/RAIN

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. FLURRIES MAY LINGER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

