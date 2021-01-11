Forecast Discussion 1/11/21 PM: Limited sunshine this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 11th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 11th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:56 PM

Clouds returning Monday evening into the overnight. Broken clouds overhead, coming along with mainly dry conditions. A stray shower or flurry is possible, best chances into western and Central New York. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Mainly cloudy Tuesday. A weak wave moves through during the late afternoon and evening, which brings the chance for a stray shower. Best chances for showers in western and Central New York, Finger Lakes included. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Lingering shower into the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will be another day with limited sunshine, but looking like most staying dry. Highs Wednesday near 40 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Lows near 30 degrees. Another weak disturbance brings the chance for light showers Thursday. Otherwise, another mainly cloudy day. Highs near 40 degrees. A frontal system brings our best chances for showers this week, which will move through late day Friday into the start of the weekend. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Slightly cooler weekend ahead in the wake of a cold front. Highs both Saturday and Sunday into the 30s. Chance for showers Saturday and stray showers possible on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER OR FLURRY POSSIBLE

LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER OR FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER OR FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

