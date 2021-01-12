Forecast Discussion 1/12/21 PM: Mainly cloudy and dry into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 12th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 12th: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Clouds continue to hang strong Tuesday evening and overnight. Stray flurry possible, but most staying dry. Light west/southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will be another day with limited to no sunshine. Highs Wednesday near 40 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Dry through the day, then slight chance for showers during the late overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

Another weak disturbance brings the chance for light showers into the predawn hours Thursday. Chance for light showers continues through the morning and early afternoon. Snow may mix with rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Still, not expecting any snow accumulation. Not everyone will see showers either. Otherwise, another mainly cloudy day. Highs near 40 degrees. Dry overnight and lows near 30 degrees.

A frontal system brings our best chances for showers late this week into our weekend. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Most of the day stays dry, but chance for showers returns by late afternoon and evening. Rain may mix with snow into the overnight as temperatures drop near freezing for overnight lows. Slightly cooler weekend ahead in the wake of a cold front. Breezy both Saturday and Sunday and highs into the 30s. Chance for showers Saturday and stray showers possible on Sunday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS CONTINUE. FLURRY POSSIBLE

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE PM STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

