Forecast Discussion 1/13/21 PM: Chance light showers into Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 13th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 13th: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Building clouds Wednesday evening, turning mostly cloudy for the overnight. Most of the night staying dry. Southwest wind keeping temperatures mild for this time of the year with lows near 30 degrees.

Another weak disturbance brings the chance for light patchy showers into the predawn hours Thursday. Chance for light showers continues through the morning and lingers into the early afternoon. Snow may mix with rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Snowfall staying light, under 1″ for the area. Not everyone will see showers, either. Otherwise, a mainly cloudy day. Highs near 40 degrees with a southwest wind 0-10 mph. Dry overnight and lows near 30 degrees.

A frontal system moves into the region Friday, which brings our best chances for showers this week. Most of the day stays dry with building clouds. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Chance for showers returns around sunset. Most locations will be above freezing for the onset of showers, so expecting rain at first. As temperatures drop following sunset, rain will then mix with and turn to snow. Temperatures will play a role in how much snowfall we actually see. At this vantage point, snow looks to stay light into Saturday morning. Slightly cooler weekend ahead with highs both Saturday and Sunday into the 30s. Showers may linger Saturday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy through the day. Stray showers possible on Sunday as breezy west/northwest winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Chance for light showers continues through early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: BUILDING CLOUDS

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter