Forecast Discussion 1/14/21 PM: Showers return into Friday evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14th: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Clouds continue Thursday evening and overnight. Staying dry and mild for overnight lows as temperatures drop near 30 degrees.

A frontal system moves into the region Friday, which brings our best chances for showers this week. Most of the day stays dry, but cloudy. Highs Friday near 40 degrees with a breezy southeast wind. Stray shower possible by late afternoon. Best chances for showers to begin will be around sunset, or shortly after. Most locations will be above freezing for the onset of showers, so expecting rain at first. As temperatures drop following sunset, rain will then mix with and turn to snow. Elevation and temperatures at that location will determine how much snowfall we actually see. On average for the area, expecting a trace up to 3″ of snowfall into Saturday morning. Valleys will see the lightest amounts as this will be a mainly rain event for those locations. Higher elevations seeing the highest amounts of snowfall, especially into western N.Y. and north western Pa.

Slightly cooler weekend ahead with highs both Saturday and Sunday into the 30s. Showers may linger Saturday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy through the day. Stray showers possible on Sunday as breezy west/northwest winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Chance for light showers continues through early next week. Mainly cloudy early next week and highs into the 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: BUILDING CLOUDS

LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

