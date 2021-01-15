Forecast Discussion 1/15/21 PM: Rain/snow Friday night, weekend stray showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 15th: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:01 PM

A frontal system moves into the region Friday, which brings our best chances for showers this week. Precipitation moves in between 7-9 pm, slowly spreading across the area. Most locations will be above freezing for the onset, so seeing mainly rain at first. As temperatures slowly drop overnight, rain will then mix with and turn to snow. Elevation and temperatures at that location will determine how much snowfall we actually see. On average for the area, expecting a trace up to 2″ of snowfall into Saturday morning. Valleys will see the lightest amounts as this will be a mainly rain event for those locations. Higher elevations seeing the highest amounts of snowfall, especially into western N.Y. and northwestern Pa.

Steady snow tapering to lingering showers for the mid morning Saturday. System pulls east, but wrap-around moisture leading to stray showers through late day. Mainly cloudy and slightly cooler, otherwise. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 30s with a breezy northwest wind 5-15 mph. Lows near 30 degrees. Stray showers possible on Sunday as winds stay in favor of lake-effect, out of the west/northwest 10-20 mph. Highs into the mid to upper 30s, but wind chill temperatures mainly into the 20s. Overnight lows near 30 degrees.

Chance for light showers continues Monday as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Few flurries around on Tuesday. Mainly cloudy as we go through the next workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN MIXING WITH AND TURNING TO SNOW

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

