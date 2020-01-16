Forecast Discussion 1/16/20 PM: Dry but cold for Friday, more snow this weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 16TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 16TH: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:02 PM

Lingering lake-effect showers Thursday evening, then tapering into early Friday. Wind gusts overnight over 20 mph. While actual temperatures fall into the low to mid teens for overnight lows, wind chill values will be near zero degrees into early Friday.

High pressure builds into the region for Friday. Decreasing clouds through the morning and sunshine with us for the afternoon. A dry and unseasonably cold day with highs into the low to mid 20s. Seeing increasing clouds for Friday night ahead of our next storm system. Lows into the single digits.

Models coming into better agreement on how the weekend is going to play out. It looks like light to moderate snow develops by mid to late morning, then snow continuing through the rest of the day and overnight heavy at times. This does look like a mainly snow event, but there is potential for sleet to mix in during the afternoon and evening. Most of us seeing 2-5″ for snowfall, while northeast Pa. into the central Southern Tier will see closer to 1-3″. Cold front passes early Sunday and we see lingering lake-effect through the day. Windy both Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing. Dealing with lingering lake-effect snow showers into early next week. Highs early next week into the 20s, below average for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 22

FRIDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 6

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & CHANCE WINTRY MIX. WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 5

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 11

