Forecast Discussion 1/18/21 PM: Chance for showers continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Scattered snow showers Monday evening, then stray showers around for the overnight. Snowfall staying light, generally under 1″ for the area. Mostly cloudy and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A west/southwest wind Tuesday keeping most of the snowfall to our north. Best chances for showers will be in western and central New York. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 30s. Winds turn to out of the west/northwest for the evening and overnight. This change in winds will allow for showers to push farther south into the Twin Tiers. Additional snowfall for the overnight a trace-1″, localized higher amounts possible into the Finger Lakes. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 20s.

A drop in temperatures Wednesday as colder air filters into the region. Highs into the mid to upper 20s. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more at times. Wind chill values into the teens and single digits at times. Lingering showers for the first half of the day, then partial clearing for the second half of the day. Lows into the teens.

Mainly cloudy and breezy end to the workweek. Chance for light showers both Thursday and Friday. Highs into the 30s for both days. Colder weekend ahead with highs only into the 20s. Chance for flurries Saturday, then a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Chance for showers returns for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

LOW: 27

TUESDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

