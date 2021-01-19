Forecast Discussion 1/19/21 PM: Cold & windy Wednesday, chance showers continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 19th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 19th: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:06 PM

Stray showers and flurries for Tuesday evening. A wave moves through overnight, which increases our chances for showers as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Scattered snow showers developing across the area after midnight and continuing into the early morning hours Wednesday. A quick trace up to 1″ of snowfall for the area, isolated higher amounts possible into northwestern Steuben County. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Showers linger for the early part of Wednesday before drying out into the evening. Seeing late day breaks in cloud cover. Concern turns to the winds and a drop in temperatures as colder air filters into the region. Highs into the mid to upper 20s. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more at times. Wind chill values into the teens and single digits at times. Stray shower late overnight and lows into the teens.

Mainly cloudy and breezy end to the workweek. Winds staying in favor of lake-effect, out of the west/northwest. Chance for stray showers both Thursday and Friday, but showers will stay light. Highs into the 30s for both days. Colder weekend ahead with highs only into the 20s. Chance for flurries Saturday, then a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Chance for showers returns for early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 10

