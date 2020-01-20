Forecast Discussion 1/20/20 PM: Slight warming trend this week







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 20TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 20TH: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:07 PM

Seeing increasing cloud cover through Monday night with a flurry possible late. Lows near 10 degrees.

Northwest winds Tuesday will keep intervals of clouds overhead and give us a chance for a stray shower to flurry. Most will stay dry, though. Seasonably cold with highs reaching near 30 degrees. Decreasing clouds Tuesday night and lows near 10 degrees.

High pressure over the region Wednesday keeping us dry and giving us plenty of sunshine. Winds turning to out of the southwest will help temperatures reach close to 40 degrees for afternoon highs. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid teens.

High pressure still over the region for the end of the workweek, but some upper-level moisture leads to mid and high level clouds. Still, we stay dry with slightly above average temperatures. Highs Thursday and Friday near 40 degrees. Watching an area of low pressure that moves in for the weekend. Chance for both rain and snow Saturday, then lingering showers Sunday. Highs for the weekend nearing 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER/FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW:14

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 43 LOW:18

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

