Forecast Discussion 1/20/21 PM: Chance for showers continues into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 20th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 20th: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:07 PM

Isolated shower/flurry Wednesday evening, then dry for the overnight. Breaks in cloud cover with mid and high-level clouds overhead. Lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Winds turning Thursday to out of the southwest 5-15 mph. This change in winds will help keep most of the shower activity out of our area, but can’t completely rule out a stray shower during the day. Otherwise, another day with limited sunshine. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 30s. Chance for showers increases overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Mainly cloudy and breezy end to the workweek. Winds staying in favor of lake-effect, out of the west/northwest on Friday. Chance for showers continues for the day and overnight. Highs near freezing, then overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

Colder weekend ahead with highs only into the upper teens to lower 20s Saturday. Staying breezy Saturday with a chance for flurries. Lows in the single digits to mid teens. Seeing a little more sunshine Sunday. Highs into the 20s, then overnight lows in the teens. Keeping an eye on next week’s forecast as another storm system moves into the region. Chance for snowfall returns Monday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWER/FLURRY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 18

THURSDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 9

