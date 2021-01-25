Forecast Discussion 1/25/21 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 25th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 25th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:13 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday for the Twin Tiers*

Building cloud cover Monday evening into the overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Staying dry through midnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Low pressure moving into the region brings our next round of precipitation Tuesday. Stray showers possible into the predawn hours Tuesday, then steady light to moderate snowfall spreads across the Twin Tiers between 7-9 am. Steady snow for the morning, then spotty showers in the afternoon. As temperatures warm, we could see pockets of sleet and freezing rain for the afternoon. Lingering showers then for the evening and overnight, mainly as snowfall. Most of the area will see a trace-3″ of snow, highest amounts into northern Steuben and Schuyler counties. Lower elevations will see the lowest amounts. Lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Winds turn in favor of lake-effect snow showers Wednesday through Friday, out of the northwest. While we have a chance for showers, the main concern turns to the cold. Winds will usher in colder temperatures through the end of the workweek. Stray showers around Wednesday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Highs near 30 degrees, then overnight lows into the teens. Wind speeds increase Thursday and Friday, which mean dropping wind chill temperatures. Highs both Thursday and Friday near 20 degrees, but wind chill temperatures in the teens and single digits. Overnight lows in the single digits to low teens, but wind chill temperatures may drop below zero at times.

Temperatures improving for the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 20s, then into the 30s’s by Sunday. Watching our next storm system moving into the region. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on exact timing of this system. For now, keeping a chance for snow and rain Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SNOW TO WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 19 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

