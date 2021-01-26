Forecast Discussion 1/26/21 PM: Turning colder this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 26th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 26th: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:14 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday for the Twin Tiers*

Patchy freezing drizzle/spotty light showers Tuesday evening, then stray shower possible through late overnight. Untreated surfaces likely to be slick through the overnight, use precaution if hitting the roads. Winds turning from out of the south to west, then northwest into Wednesday morning. Mainly cloudy overnight and temperatures holding almost steady near 30 degrees.

Breezy northwest winds continue Wednesday. Stray shower or flurry for the day, best chances into the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, mainly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs near freezing, which is near average for this time of the year. Overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Winds stay in favor of lake-effect snow showers Thursday and Friday, out of the northwest 10-20 mph. Snow squalls will also be possible during the afternoons and evenings. Overall snowfall staying light as we end the workweek, but a quick trace-2″ possible in any squall that develops. Snow squalls will also drop visibility, which poses travel concerns. While we have a chance for showers, the main concern turns to the cold. Winds will usher in colder temperatures through the end of the workweek. Highs both Thursday and Friday near 20 degrees, but wind chill temperatures in the single digits during the day. Overnight low temperatures in the single digits to low teens, but wind chill temperatures may drop below zero at times.

Temperatures slowly improving for the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 20s, then into the 30s’s by Sunday. Watching our next storm system moving into the region. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on exact timing or track of this system. For now, keeping a chance for snow Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWER/PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE

LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter