Forecast Discussion 1/27/20 PM: Stray shower or flurry Tuesday, then dry for midweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 27TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 27TH: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Stubborn clouds continue through Monday night with a stray shower or flurry possible. Lows Monday night in the mid to upper 20s.

A breezy northwest wind 5-15 mph continues Tuesday. Lake-enhanced clouds continue through the day with a stray shower or flurry possible. Seasonable for Tuesday with highs into the low to mid 30s. Drier air works into the region through the overnight. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 20s.

Decreasing clouds Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. Some late day sunshine and highs into the low to mid 30s. Cold but seasonable overnight, lows into the low to mid teens. We stay dry for the end of the workweek. Some upper-level moisture, though, keeping mid and high level clouds overhead. Highs Thursday in the 30s, then near 40 degrees for highs Friday. Next weather-maker moves into the region this weekend bringing a chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/FLURRIES

HIGH: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW FLURRIES

LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

