Forecast Discussion 1/27/21 PM: Low wind chill temperatures to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 27th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 27th: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Stray shower or flurry with us Wednesday evening and overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Winds stay in favor of lake-effect snow showers Thursday and Friday, out of the northwest 10-20 mph. Snow squalls will also be possible through late. Overall snowfall staying light as we end the workweek, but a quick trace-2″ possible in any squall that develops. Snow squalls will also drop visibility, which poses travel concerns.

While we have a chance for showers, the main concern turns to the cold. Winds will usher in colder temperatures through the end of the workweek. Highs Thursday near 20 degrees, then into the teens for highs on Friday. Wind chill temperatures in the single digits during the day both Thursday and Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the single digits to low teens, but wind chill temperatures may drop below zero at times. With these dangerously low wind chill temperatures, it’s important to limit outdoor exposure as frostbite can happen quickly.

Temperatures slowly improving for the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 20s, then into the 30s’s by Sunday. Watching our next storm system moving into the region. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on exact timing or track of this system. For now, keeping a chance for snow Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWER/FLURRY. CLOUDY

LOW: 17

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 22 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

