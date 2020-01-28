Forecast Discussion 1/28/20 PM: Drying out for the end of the workweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 28TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 28TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:17 PM

Northwest winds continue Tuesday night, keeping lake-enhanced clouds and lingering showers to flurries through the overnight. Some icy spots possible with patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 20s.

Waking up to a mainly cloudy start Wednesday morning with lingering flurries possible. High pressure, though, building into the region leads to gradual clearing for the afternoon. Cold but seasonable for the day with highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows into the low to mid teens.

High pressure in control of the region keeping us dry for the end of the workweek. Some upper-level moisture, though, keeping mid and high level clouds overhead. Highs Thursday in the low to mid 30s, then near 40 degrees for highs Friday. Next weather-maker moves into the region this weekend. We won’t see much of an impact with this system, but still can’t rule out a stray shower for Saturday. Chance for showers continues for Sunday. Highs both days near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY FLURRY, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 10

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

