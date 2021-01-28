Forecast Discussion 1/28/21 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers until noon Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 28th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 28th: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:17 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Schuyler, Tompkins & Tioga (N.Y.) counties*

Arctic cold front moves into the region Thursday night. Increasing clouds for the evening with some flurries, then chance for showers overnight. This is as arctic air filters in over the Great Lakes, producing lake-enhanced showers through the overnight. Best chances for snowfall will be in areas under a Winter Weather Advisory; this is also where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. Watching snow squall potential, as well. If a snow squall develops, a quick trace to around 2″ of snow is possible. Snow squalls will also drop visibility, which poses travel concerns. Lows near 10 degrees. Wind chill values below 0 degrees heading into early Friday morning.

Winds stay in favor of lake-effect snow showers Friday, out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more possible. Between Thursday night and Friday, around 2-6″ of snowfall is possible into portions of Schuyler, Tompkins & Tioga (N.Y.) counties. The rest of the area seeing anywhere from 0-2″ of snowfall, lowest amounts into the Northern Tier.

While we have a chance for showers, the main concern continues to be cold and windy conditions. Temperatures near 10 degrees early Friday morning, but wind chill values will be below 0 degrees. High temperatures Friday into the mid to upper teens, but wind chill values near 0 degrees through the day. Overnight low temperatures in the single digits to low teens, but wind chill temperatures may drop below zero at times. With these dangerously low wind chill temperatures, it’s important to limit outdoor exposure as frostbite can happen quickly.

Temperatures slowly improving for the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 20s, then into the 30s’s by Sunday. A few flurries around on Saturday, then late day breaks in cloud cover. Watching our next storm system moving into the region Sunday into early next week. Building clouds through Sunday morning, then steady snow returns by late day into the overnight. On-and-off snow continues Monday and lingers for Tuesday. It’s too early to tell how much snow we will see as models aren’t completely agreeing on exact track of this system. But, it is looking more likely that we’ll see at least 3″ or snow from Sunday through Tuesday, possible even more. Something to watch over the next few days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWERS. COLD & WINDY

LOW: 9

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 23 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LINGERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

