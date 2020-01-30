Forecast Discussion 1/29/20 PM: Staying dry Thursday, stray shower into the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 29TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 29TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:18 PM

High pressure building into the region Wednesday leading to decreasing cloud cover. Staying mainly clear for the overnight and dry. Temperatures dropping near 10 degrees for overnight lows. Patchy fog possible late.

High pressure remains in control of the region Thursday. Some upper-level moisture, though, keeping mid and high level clouds overhead for the afternoon. A south wind 0-10 mph and highs Thursday in the low to mid 30s. Dry weather continues through the overnight and lows near 20 degrees.

Increasing clouds for Friday with a late day light shower possible as a weak disturbance moves into the region. Highs near 40 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Next weather-maker moves into the region this weekend. We won’t see much of an impact with this system, but still can’t rule out a stray shower for late day Saturday. Highs Saturday near 40 degrees. Chance for light showers continues for Sunday, but again, not expecting much of an impact. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Partial sunshine returns for Monday of next week with above average temperatures. Highs Monday near 50 degrees. Watching another area of low pressure moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing another chance for showers.

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 20

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. PM FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

