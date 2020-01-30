Forecast Discussion 1/30/20 PM: Light showers possible into the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 30TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 30TH: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:19 PM

High pressure over the region keeping us dry through Thursday night. Seeing increasing cloud cover, though, as high pressure slowly shifts east. Lows Thursday night near 20 degrees.

High pressure continues to move offshore Friday, leading to cloudy skies as our next weak disturbance approaches the region. South wind 0-10 mph and highs into the mid to upper 30s. Chance for light showers returns late day into the overnight. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Multiple weak disturbances moving through this weekend giving us a chance for light showers, but not seeing much of an impact. Best timing for showers will be Friday night into early Saturday, then again Saturday night into early Sunday. Otherwise, limited sunshine this weekend. Winds out of the northwest Saturday and highs near 40 degrees. Highs again near 40 degrees Sunday coming along with breezy south winds.

Partial sunshine returns for Monday of next week with above average temperatures. Highs Monday near 50 degrees. Watching another area of low pressure moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing another chance for showers. At this early vantage point, it looks like a wintry mix may come into play. Something to watch over the next few days .

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY

HIGH: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





