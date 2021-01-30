Forecast Discussion 1/30/21 AM: Cold remains this weekend, storm moves in by late day Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 30th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 30th: 15°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:19 PM

Very cold start to the weekend. Temperatures early Saturday morning only into the teens. When taking winds into consideration, feels-like temperatures for many in the single digits to start the day. Higher elevations feeling below zero through the morning hours. Remaining below average for temperatures in the afternoon. Highs near 20 degrees. Drier air filtering into the region will allow for late day partial sun. Partly cloudy to mostly clear for the overnight. Temperatures fall into the single digits for overnight lows; coming along with a light and variable wind.

Watching our next storm system moving into the region Sunday. A dry start to Sunday with building cloud cover. Chance for light showers returns by late afternoon and evening, then steady snowfall spreads across the area through late overnight. This is as an area of low pressure moves south of the area. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 20s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

On-and-off snow continues Monday as low pressure continues to move south of the area. Expecting some travel hazards Monday as accumulating snow is likely. System then pulls east off the coast, but wrap-around moisture will allow for lingering snow Tuesday. Exact track of this system will play a role in how much snowfall we will see. It’s too early to say specific numbers as models aren’t completely agreeing on exact track of this system, but heaviest snowfall looks to be just south of the area. At this early vantage point, keeping a chance for light to moderate snow accumulation into the Twin Tiers. Pockets of heavy snow may reach into portions of northeast Pennsylvania. Something to watch over the next few days. Highs early next week near 30 degrees. Drier air and warmer air filters into the region for midweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 24 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW MAY LINGER

HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

