Forecast Discussion 1/31/20 PM: Light showers possible for the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 31ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 31ST: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:21 PM

High pressure continues to move offshore Friday, leading to cloudy skies as our next weak disturbance approaches the region. Chance for light showers returns for the evening and continues for the overnight. Little to no snow accumulation. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Multiple weak disturbances moving through this weekend giving us a chance for light showers, but not seeing much of an impact. Clouds will start our Saturday with a chance for flurries, then breaks in cloud cover for the afternoon. Highs Saturday near 40 degrees. Chance for light showers again in the evening and overnight. Lows Saturday night in the mid to upper 20s. Watching for a patchy freezing drizzle and flurries early Sunday, then light rain and snow showers possible through late day. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees.

Partial sunshine returns for Monday of next week with above average temperatures. Highs Monday near 50 degrees. Watching another area of low pressure moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing another chance for showers. At this early vantage point, it looks like a wintry mix may come into play. Something to watch over the next few days .

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

