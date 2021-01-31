Forecast Discussion 1/31/21 PM: Winter storm impacting the region Sunday through Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 31st: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 31st: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:21 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Sunday through Tuesday **

Winter storm impacting the region Sunday night through the early part of the workweek. Light snow moves in Sunday afternoon, then continues into the overnight. Snow overnight will be light to moderate at times with snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour possible, especially into northeast Pennsylvania. Accumulating snow will cause travel hazards, especially on untreated surfaces. Accumulations for the overnight range from 3-9″. Lowest amounts into northern Schuyler and Steuben counties. 3-6″ of snow accumulation near the New York and Pennsylvania boarder. 6-9″ of snow accumulation into southern portions of the Northern Tier. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Steady snow early Monday morning, then scattered showers from late morning through early afternoon. Highs near 30 degrees. Snow will pick up again by the early evening as low pressure continues to spin to our southeast. Steady snow Monday evening through the overnight with snowfall rates of 2+” per hour possible, especially into northeast Pennsylvania. On-and-off snow continues Tuesday. Another round of accumulating snow from Monday afternoon through Tuesday ranging from 2-12″, with isolated higher amounts possible again into northeast Pennsylvania. Lightest snow will fall into northwestern Steuben County. 4-7″ of snow accumulation from southern Steuben, Schuyler, northwestern Chemung, Tompkins & Tioga (Pa.) counties. 7-12″ of snow accumulation for Bradford, Tioga (N.Y.) & Tioga (Pa.) counties.

Overall snowfall totals from this winter storm will range from about 6-18″ with isolated higher amounts into northeast Pennsylvania, which includes Bradford County. Lightest amounts into Steuben and Schuyler along with northwestern Chemung counties, ranging from 6-12″. The rest of the area seeing a storm total of 12-18″ from Sunday evening through Tuesday. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 20s with a gusty northwest wind.

Winds in favor of lingering lake-effect showers Wednesday, out of the northwest 10-20 mph. Additional snowfall accumulation staying light. Highs Wednesday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows into the teens. Dry weather with us on Thursday. Filtered sun and highs into the 30s. Chance for both rain and snow showers Friday. Highs near 40 degrees. Chance for showers continues for the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

