Forecast Discussion 1/4/20 PM: Mainly cloudy into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 4th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 4th: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Clouds sticking with us Monday evening and overnight. Sprinkles to flurries possible as we go through the evening and overnight, but most staying dry. Patchy fog and lows near 30 degrees. Potential to see patchy freezing fog late for locations that drop below freezing.

Plenty of moisture over the region heading into midweek, leading to mainly cloudy conditions both Tuesday and Wednesday. Chance for light showers by late day Tuesday and Wednesday as weak waves move through the region, but most staying dry. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 30s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Breezy Wednesday with highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Weather stays fairly quiet for the end of the workweek. Staying dry Thursday and Friday. Some late day breaks in cloud cover possible for both days. Seasonable with highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. At this early vantage point, the weekend is looking dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Staying near average for temperatures both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SPRINKLES/FLURRIES POSSIBLE. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: CLOUDY START, THEN PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

