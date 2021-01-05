Forecast Discussion 1/5/21: Clouds continue, chance light showers Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 5th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 5th: 16°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Plenty of moisture over the region heading into midweek, leading to mainly cloudy conditions through Wednesday. Cloudy Tuesday evening and overnight. Chance for light showers/patchy drizzle. Potential for patchy freezing drizzle late with temperatures dropping. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance for flurries to light showers continues through Wednesday as a weak wave moves through the region. Breezy Wednesday with highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Weather stays fairly quiet for the end of the workweek as we sit between weather systems. Staying dry Thursday and Friday. Lingering upper-level moisture leading to stubborn clouds, but still may see some late day breaks in cloud cover. Seasonable with highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

At this early vantage point, the weekend is looking dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Staying near average for temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Models still not agreeing on timing of our next low pressure system. For now, keeping filtered sunshine Monday and chance for showers by Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. FLURRIES/PATCHY DRIZZLE. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

