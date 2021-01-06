Forecast Discussion 1/6/21 PM: Stray flurry/patchy drizzle into Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6th: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Our region continues to sit between distant weather systems. Still, upper-level moisture allowing for stubborn clouds to continue. Cloudy Wednesday evening and overnight with a chance for flurries/patchy drizzle. Potential for patchy freezing drizzle late with temperatures dropping. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Patchy drizzle/stray flurry possible into early Thursday morning before we start to dry out. Upper-level moisture in place allowing for another mainly cloudy day, but we still may see some late day breaks in cloud cover. Seasonable with highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. High pressure building into the region for the end of the workweek, keeping our weather dry. Mainly cloudy start Friday, then late day breaks in cloud cover possible. Highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows into the mid to upper teens.

Staying dry for the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable with temperatures into the low to mid 30s for afternoon highs. Lows both Saturday and Sunday night near 20 degrees. Looking like a dry start early next week. Next storm system approaches for Tuesday and Wednesday. Difference in models on how far north this system actually makes it. Something to watch over the next few days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. FLURRIES/PATCHY DRIZZLE. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 29

THURSDAY: EARLY MORNING FLURRIES/PATCHY DRIZZLE. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY START, THEN LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

