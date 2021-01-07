Forecast Discussion 1/7/21 PM: Dry end to workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 7th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 7th: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:52 PM

High pressure over the Great Lakes for the end of the workweek. Still, upper-level moisture allowing for clouds to continue through Thursday night. Staying dry through the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Lingering clouds early Friday, then seeing decreasing clouds through late day. Dry weather holds and seasonable. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight and lows into the mid to upper teens.

Staying dry for the weekend courtesy of high pressure. Sunshine returns for Saturday, but mid and high-level clouds will filter in through late day. Turning cloudy again for Sunday. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 30s, then low to mid 30s for highs Sunday. Lows both Saturday and Sunday night near 20 degrees. Next storm system approaches for Tuesday and Wednesday. Difference in models on how far north this system actually makes it. Something to watch over the next few days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY & DRY

LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY START, THEN LATE DAY PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

