Forecast Discussion 1/8/21 PM: Seasonable weekend with a mix of sun & clouds

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8th: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

High pressure dominates the region through the weekend. Staying dry Friday night under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Areas able to see clearing will drop into the low to mid teens for overnight lows.

Staying dry for the weekend courtesy of high pressure. Sunshine returns for Saturday, but mid and high-level clouds will filter in through late day. A breezy northwest wind and highs reaching into the low to mid 30s. Lake-enhanced clouds return for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Staying dry Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. Mainly dry for early next week with the exception of a stray flurry/sprinkles. Highs through early next week into the 30s. Best chance for showers will be for the end of the next workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS LATE

LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

