Forecast Discussion (10/04/21) AM: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the start of the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 43°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:44 PM

Today starts off foggy and dreary! Some patchy fog has developed due to how saturated the ground was overnight and the winds being calm. Showers are also currently moving into the area with some heavy rain being possible at times. We will continue to see scattered showers move through as we head throughout the day and some isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. All of this unsettled weather is associated with a stationary front that is sitting to the north of us here in the Twin Tiers. This front remains to the north of us throughout the day, so isolated to scattered showers are expected throughout the day. Highs today reach the low 70s. Overnight, temperatures do not drop that much as lows only sit near 60. Isolated showers remain in the forecast as we are still dealing with this stationary front. For Tuesday, things start to change a bit. The stationary front starts to move and becomes a cold front. This cold front moves through by the afternoon on Tuesday which allows for drier weather by the evening. Isolated showers are likely before and as that cold front moves through. Temperatures rise into the low 70s once again on Tuesday.

Drier conditions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday as an area of high pressure moves into the region. This area of high pressure will be relatively weak, so mostly cloudy conditions hold for both days. A stray shower is possible both days but most will stay dry. Highs on both days remain into the 70s. Shower chances return for Friday and hold for Saturday. Temperature are expected to rise into the mid 70s on Friday but on Saturday, highs will be near 70. For the end of the weekend, temperatures will sit into the low 70s and we start to dry out. Cloud cover does hold strong but some filtered sunshine is possible at times.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MOSTLY DRY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MOSTLY DRY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 58​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter