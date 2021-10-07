Forecast Discussion (10/07/21) AM: Cloud cover sticks with us throughout the day with limited sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 42°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:39 PM

More cloud cover and patchy fog welcomed our day here across the Twin Tiers. This patchy fog will lift by late morning but the cloud cover will likely stick with us throughout the day. During this afternoon, there is the potential to see some limited sunshine but most of us will hang onto that cloud cover. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Clouds increase overnight as our flow is from the southwest which is ushering in more low-level moisture. We stay dry today and overnight. Lows tonight fall into the upper 50s which is about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Heading into Friday, we deal with cloudy conditions again but it will be more of a mix of sun and clouds. There looks to be some breaks in the cloud cover at times to get some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures on Friday rise into the low to mid 70s.

Shower chances return for the weekend. A weak warm front advances into the region on Saturday bringing our next chance for showers. Temperatures also sit near average for this time of the year as highs reach the mid to upper 60s. For Sunday, showers linger throughout the day with mostly cloudy conditions. Highs for Sunday rise back to near 70. We dry out for next week with a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures into next week sit into the mid 70s, so about 10 degrees above average.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIMITED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

