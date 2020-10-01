Forecast Discussion 10/1/20 PM: Light showers possible Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 42°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Breezy west/southwest wind through Thursday afternoon producing lake-enhanced clouds and isolated showers into the evening. Winds weaken around sunset putting an end to rainfall by the early overnight. Partly to mostly clear for the overnight with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Our area between two disturbances Friday, keeping winds breezy for the afternoon and out of the west/southwest. Again, winds in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers for the afternoon and evening. Overall rainfall staying light. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. Isolated shower possible for the overnight and lows near 40 degrees.

Winds turning to out of the northwest Saturday, keeping lake-enhanced clouds over the area and the chance for an isolated shower. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Clearing Saturday night with light winds allowing for a drop in temperatures. Frost likely overnight as lows will be near freezing. Increasing clouds Sunday as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Sunday again near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday night and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance for showers continues Monday. Highs Monday near 60 degrees. At this vantage point, Tuesday looks dry with highs into the 60s. Highs Wednesday again into the 60s with a chance for showers as front moves through the region.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

