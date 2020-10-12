Forecast Discussion 10/12/20 PM: Showers likely Tuesday, then decreasing clouds

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 38°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:29 PM

High pressure to our north fighting leftover moisture from Delta to our south Monday. High pressure moving northeast late day, though, allowing for moisture from Delta to move in for the evening and overnight. Spotty showers through late. Southerly winds keeping us mild with temperatures holding steady into the low to mid 50s through the overnight.

Frontal boundary moves through the region through early Tuesday. A line of showers moves through the area from west to east during the morning to early afternoon hours. Otherwise, cloudy through the first half of the day. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 60s with a breezy northwest wind. Decreasing clouds through the late afternoon and evening, then mostly clear for the overnight. Lows Tuesday night near 40 degrees.

Sunshine with us Wednesday and through most of Thursday. Seeing a warming trend for midweek. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 60s, then into the 70s for highs Thursday. Breezy Thursday as our next weather-maker moves in. Chance for showers Thursday night, then chance for showers Friday. Highs Friday into the 50s. Northwest winds into the start of the weekend keeping the chance for stray lake-effect showers into Saturday. Highs Saturday into the 50s. Slight chance for showers on Sunday and highs also into the 50s.

TUESDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. BREEZY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

