Forecast Discussion 10/13/20 PM: Sunshine returning Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 38°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:28 PM

High pressure building into the region leading to a mostly clear Tuesday evening and overnight. Limited to no cloud cover and light winds combined with a damp ground from the morning’s rainfall setting the stage for patchy river valley fog late. Lows Tuesday night near 40 degrees.

High pressure remains in control of the region Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and staying dry. West wind 0-10 mph and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs. Warm front moving through overnight bringing intervals of clouds, but we stay dry. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

Staying dry through most of Thursday, but with increasing clouds as a cold front moves into the region. Southwest wind 10-20 mph through the afternoon with gusts of 25 mph or more possible. Southwesterly winds ushering in the warmth with afternoon temperatures reaching into the 70s, above average for this time of the year. Chance for showers returns around sunset as the cold front moves through. Rainfall Thursday evening and overnight staying light. Lows into the mid to upper 40s.

Cold front nearly stationary over the region Friday. A wave of low pressure riding along this boundary allowing for widespread rainfall. Cloudy and cooler, otherwise. Highs Friday into the 50s. Any lingering showers overnight may mix with some wet snow late as temperatures cool into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. No accumulation overnight. Winds in favor of lingering lake-effect showers into the start of the weekend. Highs Saturday into the 50s with a breezy northwest wind. Slight chance for showers on Sunday. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. WINDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE EARLY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

