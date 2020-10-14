Forecast Discussion 10/14/20 PM: Mild & windy Thursday, chance showers returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 37°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:26 PM

High pressure moving east through Wednesday, then a warm front moving through the region Wednesday evening and overnight. Staying dry, but with mid and high level clouds overhead. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Staying dry through the first half of Thursday, but with increasing clouds as a cold front moves into the region. Southwest wind 10-20 mph through the afternoon with gusts of 30 mph or more possible. Southwesterly winds ushering in the warmth with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low to mid 70s, above average for this time of the year. Chance for showers returns into the afternoon as the cold front moves into the Twin Tiers. Rainfall Thursday afternoon and overnight staying light. Mainly cloudy overnight and lows into the mid to upper 40s.

Cold front nearly stationary over the region Friday, but staying east of the Twin Tiers. A wave of low pressure riding along this boundary allowing for widespread rainfall, heaviest rain setting up east of the Twin Tiers. Light showers/patchy drizzle still possible in our area. Mainly cloudy and cooler, otherwise. Highs Friday into the lows to mid 50s. High pressure then moving in for the overnight and the start of the weekend. This putting an end to most of the showers, but a stray lake-effect shower can’t be completely ruled out into early Saturday. Lows Friday night into the low to mid 30s. Lake-enhanced clouds lingering for Saturday. Highs Saturday into the 50s. Models not agreeing on timing of next disturbance. At this vantage point, keeping a chance for showers Sunday night into early next week. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. WINDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter