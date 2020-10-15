Forecast Discussion 10/15/20 PM: Cooler, cloudy and chance for showers Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 37°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:25 PM

A cold front moves into the region Thursday evening. Increasing clouds into the evening and chance for rainfall returning around sunset. Occasional showers continue through the overnight along with cloudy conditions. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Cold front nearly stationary over the region Friday, but staying east of the Twin Tiers. A wave of low pressure riding along this boundary allowing for widespread rainfall, heaviest rain setting up east of the Twin Tiers. Light showers/patchy drizzle still possible in our area. Mainly cloudy and cooler, otherwise. Highs Friday near 50 degrees, little change from early morning temperatures. High pressure then moving in for the overnight and the start of the weekend. Rainfall tapers during the evening, decreasing clouds into the overnight. Lows Friday night into the low to mid 30s.

Pleasant fall day Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reaching near 60 degrees for afternoon highs, which is seasonable. Staying dry through the overnight and lows into the low to mid 30s. Increasing mid and high-level clouds Sunday along with a breezy south wind. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Slight chance for a shower Sunday night, then chance for showers Monday. Unsettled weather continues into midweek. Highs through early next week near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

