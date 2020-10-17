Forecast Discussion 10/17/20 AM: Foggy start before a sunny Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 36°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:21 PM

Cold and foggy to start our Saturday. Temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with dense fog especially in the valley’s. Pleasant fall day in store for us Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reaching near 60 degrees for afternoon highs, which is seasonable. A weak warm front moves through overnight bringing intervals of clouds overnight. Staying dry with lows near 30 degrees.

Increasing mid and high-level clouds Sunday along with a stronger south wind ahead of a cold front. Despite filtered sunshine, temperatures still warm near 60 degrees for afternoon highs with the help of a south wind 10-20 mph. Slight chance for a shower Sunday night, then chance for showers Monday. Unsettled weather continues for the workweek. Highs Monday into the mid to upper 50s, near 60 degrees Tuesday, then into the 60s for highs through midweek.

SATURDAY: AM FROST. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

