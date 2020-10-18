Forecast Discussion 10/18/20 AM: Breezy Sunday before rain returns to start off the work week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 36°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:20 PM

Waking up on our Sunday with temperatures back down in the 30s. Around freezing in the Southern Tier valleys, mid 30s for the Northern Tier, and near 40 degrees in the Finger Lakes. Cloud cover increases with mid and high-level clouds taking over for your Sunday. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected, but still staying average with highs in the low 60s expected. Breezy conditions for your Sunday, gusting out of the south at times to 30 miles per hour. There is a chance for showers during the overnight hours. Lows Sunday night drop to the mid-40s.

The cloud cover is expected to remain on Monday with showers likely during the afternoon. Highs once again into the low 60s which is seasonable. These showers should be out of the southwest. Lows Monday night drop to the upper 40s.

The rest of the week is going to be a bit gloomy with only partly sunny skies expected after Tuesday. Warming up into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s again mid week. Above average temperatures lasting through the end of the work week. Highs returning to seasonable for the weekend.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

