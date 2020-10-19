Forecast Discussion 10/19/20 PM: Occasional rain continues through Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 36°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:18 PM

Frontal boundary over the western N.Y. brining Monday’s rainfall. Occasional rain through the day and evening, then stray light showers possible overnight. Otherwise, clouds and fog continue. Lows Monday night in the low to mid 50s.

Frontal boundary then moves east through the early morning hours Tuesday. Rain likely through the early morning, then lingering showers for the afternoon and evening. Clouds continuing through the day and little change in temperatures. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 50s. Warm front moves through during the overnight bringing the chance for more showers. Lows Tuesday night near 50 degrees.

Chance for showers continues into the early morning hours Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy for the morning then afternoon as a cold front approaches. Breezy southwest winds and highs into the low to mid 70s, above average for this time of the year. Cold front then moves through during the late afternoon and evening bringing a chance for light showers. Drying out overnight and lows near 50 degrees.

Weak area of high pressure over the region keeping us dry for the end of the workweek. Broken cloud cover and mild. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees, then low to mid 70s for highs Friday. At this early vantage point, looking like a cold front moves through on Saturday. Chance for showers returns Saturday, but not expecting a washout. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Slight chance for showers Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 50s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. AM RAIN LIKELY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

