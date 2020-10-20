Forecast Discussion 10/20/20 PM: Chance for showers/iso. storms Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 36°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:17 PM

Cloudy and foggy conditions continue Tuesday evening through the overnight. Also, chance for spotty light showers/patchy drizzle as a warm front lifts through the region. Lows near 50 degrees.

Stray shower around early Wednesday morning, otherwise breaks in cloud cover heading into the early afternoon. Breezy ahead of a cold front, a southwest wind 5-15 mph. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 70s, above average for this time of the year. Cold front then moves through during the late afternoon and evening bringing a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Nothing strong or severe expected, but a downpour is possible in any thunderstorm that may develop. Drying out overnight and lows near 50 degrees.

Weak area of high pressure over the region keeping us dry for the end of the workweek. Broken cloud cover and mild for this time of the year. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s, then low to mid 70s for highs Friday. At this early vantage point, models showing a cold front moving through on Saturday. Chance for showers returns Saturday, but not expecting a washout. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Most of Sunday looks dry and highs near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday night through early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORM & WINDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

