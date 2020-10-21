Forecast Discussion 10/21/20 PM: Unseasonably warm end to workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21st: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21st: 35°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:15 PM

Cold front bringing scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Most of the rainfall coming to an end around sunset, but an isolated showers still possible for the overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Warm front lifting through the area on Thursday. Stray shower is possible into the morning, then an isolated shower into the afternoon. Otherwise, stubborn clouds in the morning, then late day breaks in cloud cover. Any rainfall staying light, around 0.10″ or less. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees, mild for this time of the year. Fog developing Thursday night and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Staying mild as we end the workweek with highs Friday into the low to mid 70s. Isolated shower possible Friday afternoon, then chance for showers increases late Friday night into the weekend. Models showing a cold front moving through late Friday night into Saturday, bringing another round showers into the start of the weekend. This cold front also bringing another drop in temperatures. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 50s, which is seasonable. Lows Saturday night in the low to mid 30s. Most of Sunday looks dry but with increasing clouds. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday night through early next week.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

