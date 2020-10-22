Forecast Discussion 10/22/20 PM: Staying mild as we end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 35°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:14 PM

Warm front lifting through the region keeping us mild through Thursday. High pressure building in from the south allowing for decreasing clouds into the evening. Clouds again increasing overnight, though. Partly to mostly cloudy through late and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Mix of sun and clouds returning for Friday. South winds 5-15 mph through the afternoon with gusts of 20 mph or more possible. Southerly winds working in favor of mild temperatures with highs into the low to mid 70s, above average for this time of the year. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight as a cold front approaches. Models timing a round of showers moving in after midnight with a brief downpour also possible. Lows Friday night near 50 degrees.

Cold front pushes through into the start of the weekend. Showers may linger through the early parts of Saturday. Otherwise, clouds decreasing through late day. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 50s, which is seasonable. Lows Saturday night near 30 degrees. Most of Sunday looks dry but with increasing clouds. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday night, then periods of rain likely for Monday. Unsettled weather continues into midweek.

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

