Forecast Discussion 10/25/20 AM: Dry and seasonable Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 34°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:10 PM

Sunny and cool start to our Sunday. Temperatures in the low 30s are a solid twenty degrees below where we were waking up this time on Saturday. Feeling the effects of that cold front. Today expect high temperatures in the mid 50s, slightly below average. Clouds begin to increase throughout the day ahead of an approaching storm system. Shower chances increase overnight into our Monday with lows in the low 40s.

Starting off the workweek with more showers and slightly warmer conditions with highs in the upper 50s expected. Some peaks of sunshine but mainly cloudy skies as the rain moves through. Lows Monday night should drop to the low 40s with cloud cover remaining.

The rest of the week is expected to remain mainly seasonable with highs in the 50s throughout. Some rain chances exist on Tuesday but it is a small chance. The next system moves in Thursday and Friday bringing chances of showers and lower temperatures Thursday night. There is a slight chance to see some flurries mixed in with rain Thursday evening and overnight. Precipitation should clear out by Halloween for a sunny Spooky-Day.

SUNDAY: SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

HALLOWEEN: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

