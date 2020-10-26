Forecast Discussion 10/26/20 PM: Unsettled weather this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 34°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Occasional light rain to patchy drizzle continues Monday evening and overnight. Clouds and patchy fog, otherwise. Lows Monday night near 40 degrees.

Stubborn clouds sticking with us Tuesday as moisture lingers over the region. Isolated shower or sprinkles possible during the morning and early afternoon. A weak disturbance moves into the region late day bringing scattered showers to the area. Best timing for rainfall in the late afternoon through early overnight. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees. Isolated rainfall possible Tuesday night and lows near 40 degrees.

Area of high pressure builds in Wednesday. Isolated shower possible early, then clouds giving way to late day sunshine. Breezy southwest wind and highs into the mid to upper 50s. Staying dry through the overnight and lows near 40 degrees. Increasing clouds into Thursday ahead of our next storm system. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees. Rain overspreads the area starting late day Thursday into the overnight. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, rain mixes with and turns to snow into early Friday morning. This is when models start to diverge. While the Euro draws colder air into the region and allows for the storm system to last longer, the GFS is not as aggressive with the colder air and duration of the event. Regardless, it looks like a messy commute Friday morning. Something to watch over the next few days. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Decreasing clouds into Friday night and lows near 20 degrees. High pressure builds in for the start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Saturday and highs into the 40s. Cold but seasonable Halloween night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Another cold front moves through on Sunday, bringing the chance for showers. Highs Sunday into the 50s.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER EARLY, CHANCE LATE DAY SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY:INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE EARLY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN, LATE PM RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: EARLY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, THEN LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS AND BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter